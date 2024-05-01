DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $574,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.52.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.52. The company had a trading volume of 737,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.41. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

