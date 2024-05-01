DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,586,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,398,000 after buying an additional 1,166,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,342,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,577,000 after buying an additional 898,428 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,959,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,445,000 after buying an additional 731,963 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,534,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,322,000 after buying an additional 366,218 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,946,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,081,000 after buying an additional 126,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.97. 2,134,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,629,318. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $40.54. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of -65.72 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $2,950,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,115,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,292,252.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $320,789.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 535,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,471,886.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $2,950,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,115,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,292,252.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,513,054 shares of company stock valued at $52,452,782. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Samsara Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Articles

