DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.55% of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFSB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $611,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

DFSB stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.52. The stock had a trading volume of 41,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,368. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.94.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

