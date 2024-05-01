DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,881,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,907,000. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 6.38% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFLV. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 290.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,223,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,355,000 after buying an additional 909,958 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,727,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,815,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,849,000 after purchasing an additional 650,266 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,520,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,671,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DFLV traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $28.60. The company had a trading volume of 282,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,013. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.06. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

