DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,670. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.90. The stock has a market cap of $111.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.