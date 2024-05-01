Dirk J. Debbink Purchases 1,000 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CINF stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.30. 1,039,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,762. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $124.35.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Cincinnati Financial's quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 51,619 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth $354,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 23.4% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 332,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,248,000 after buying an additional 62,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

