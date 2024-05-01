Dora Factory (new) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $75.26 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Dora Factory (new) has a total market cap of $75.26 million and approximately $326,190.36 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dora Factory (new) has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Dora Factory (new) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dora Factory (new) Token Profile

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. The official message board for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.medium.com. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. The official website for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.org.

Buying and Selling Dora Factory (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.14246995 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $306,860.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

