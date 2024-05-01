Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $600-640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.83 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLOW. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

PLOW traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.70. 142,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,853. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $521.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $134.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.86%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

