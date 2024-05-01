Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the March 31st total of 4,340,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Driven Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Driven Brands

Institutional Trading of Driven Brands

Driven Brands Trading Up 2.3 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Driven Brands by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 29,435 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 49.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DRVN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,776. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Driven Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.