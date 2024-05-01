Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.140-1.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.14-1.16 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 557.92%.
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
