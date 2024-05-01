Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.140-1.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.14-1.16 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DEA

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of DEA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,061. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $15.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 557.92%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.