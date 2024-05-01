Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.14-1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.140-1.160 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE DEA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.54. 512,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $15.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 557.92%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Articles

