Eastfield Resources (CVE:ETF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Eastfield Resources Ltd. (CVE:ETF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as 0.02 and last traded at 0.02, with a volume of 1016 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.03.
Eastfield Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.03.
About Eastfield Resources
Eastfield Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, silver, molybdenum, cobalt, and platinum group metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Zymo property that consists of 33 claims and fractions covering an area of approximately 9,195 hectares located in Smithers town, British Columbia; the Iron Lake property, which comprise 21 claims covering an area of approximately 8,035 hectares; and the Hedge Hog property consists of 8 mineral tenures covering an area of approximately 2,785 hectares located in Cariboo Mining division, British Columbia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eastfield Resources
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Eastfield Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastfield Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.