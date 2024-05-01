Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.01. 1,419,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,626. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.44. Eaton has a 52-week low of $165.24 and a 52-week high of $333.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.93.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

