Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.52-2.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52. Eaton also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.200-10.600 EPS.

Eaton Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE ETN traded down $5.74 on Wednesday, reaching $312.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,371. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton has a 1 year low of $165.24 and a 1 year high of $333.05. The company has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.88%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Eaton from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eaton from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $302.93.

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

