eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

eBay has raised its dividend by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. eBay has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect eBay to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $51.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,905,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,359,973. eBay has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.70.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of eBay from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

