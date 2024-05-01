eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.49-2.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion. eBay also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.100-1.150 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of eBay from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.17.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.06. 8,259,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,391,926. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. eBay has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $52.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

