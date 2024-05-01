Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.62-1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54. Ecolab also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.400-6.700 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $233.59.

Shares of ECL traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.64. 354,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,768. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $231.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.21.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

