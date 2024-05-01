Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Raises Dividend to GBX 6.90 Per Share

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Edinburgh Investment’s previous dividend of $6.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Edinburgh Investment Stock Performance

Shares of LON:EDIN opened at GBX 721.76 ($9.07) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 555.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 684.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 671.13. Edinburgh Investment has a one year low of GBX 612.70 ($7.70) and a one year high of GBX 727 ($9.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 7.79.

Insider Transactions at Edinburgh Investment

In related news, insider Elisabeth Stheeman bought 551 shares of Edinburgh Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 668 ($8.39) per share, with a total value of £3,680.68 ($4,623.39). In other Edinburgh Investment news, insider Elisabeth Stheeman acquired 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 668 ($8.39) per share, for a total transaction of £3,680.68 ($4,623.39). Also, insider Annabel Tagoe-Bannerman acquired 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 682 ($8.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,992.24 ($6,270.87). Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

About Edinburgh Investment

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

