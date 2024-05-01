Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 79.48% and a negative return on equity of 93.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

EKSO opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.61. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EKSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

