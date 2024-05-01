Elementis plc Announces Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:ELMTY)

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0717 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.
Elementis Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ELMTY opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. Elementis has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $7.58.
Elementis Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elementis
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Goldman Boosted FMC Stock’s Price Targets, Setting Up a Breakout
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Impinj Proves The Internet-of-Things (IoT) is No Fluke
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- PayPal’s Strong Earnings Growth and Strategic Evolution
Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.