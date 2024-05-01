Elementis plc to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (LON:ELM)

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Elementis Stock Performance

Shares of ELM opened at GBX 142 ($1.78) on Wednesday. Elementis has a 12 month low of GBX 96.60 ($1.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 155 ($1.95). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 140.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 130.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £834.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,550.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elementis news, insider Ralph Hewins sold 136,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.81), for a total transaction of £196,562.88 ($246,907.27). Insiders own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELM has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Elementis to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.14) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.14) target price on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Elementis from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 180 ($2.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

