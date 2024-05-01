Elementis plc to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (LON:ELM)

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of ELM opened at GBX 142 ($1.78) on Wednesday. Elementis has a 12 month low of GBX 96.60 ($1.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 155 ($1.95). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 140.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 130.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £834.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,550.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51.
In other Elementis news, insider Ralph Hewins sold 136,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.81), for a total transaction of £196,562.88 ($246,907.27). Insiders own 3.93% of the company’s stock.
Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.
