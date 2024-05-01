Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.58

Shares of Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Enablence Technologies Trading Up 32.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$17.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.95.

Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.46 million during the quarter.

Enablence Technologies Company Profile

Enablence Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells optical components in planar light wave circuits in Canada, China, and the United States. The company provides coarse wavelength division multiplexing optical demultiplexer and multiplexer, and LAN-wavelength division multiplexing, an optical component device.

