Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Down 0.7%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.62. 3,862,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 12,145,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The firm has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 115.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 146,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 77,938 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 230.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 513,989 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.9% in the third quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 5,682,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,719,000 after buying an additional 647,885 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.5% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 421,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 77,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

