Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CFO Benjamin Hohl Sells 3,250 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $55,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 11th, Benjamin Hohl sold 14,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $346,080.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $59,312.50.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $55,152.50.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 176,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,691. The stock has a market cap of $850.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.06. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

