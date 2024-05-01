Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EPD traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,439,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,232. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average is $27.34. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPD

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.