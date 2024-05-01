Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of EPD traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,439,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,232. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average is $27.34. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.75%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Enterprise Products Partners
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
