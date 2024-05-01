Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1731 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Epiroc AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 45,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,018. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. Epiroc AB (publ) had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 15.09%. Equities analysts expect that Epiroc AB will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

