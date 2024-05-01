Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lowered its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,231,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,018,000 after buying an additional 34,926 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after purchasing an additional 431,435 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Equinix by 1.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,187,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,790,000 after buying an additional 20,241 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,670,000 after acquiring an additional 35,333 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 940,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,134,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $862.50.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $15.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $695.33. The stock had a trading volume of 943,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,992. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $672.88 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $818.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $803.06.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,268. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

