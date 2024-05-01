Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Short Interest Down 9.5% in April

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 9,390,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of ETRN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.12. 3,288,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,299,442. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.97.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $364.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

ETRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Institutional Trading of Equitrans Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 688.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth $282,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 23.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 38.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

