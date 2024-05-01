Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Announces Earnings Results

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Equitrans Midstream Stock Down 3.8 %
NYSE ETRN traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,682,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,296,944. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55.
Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 67.42%.
About Equitrans Midstream
Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.
