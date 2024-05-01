Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Announces Earnings Results

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE ETRN traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,682,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,296,944. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.86.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

