Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,700 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 246,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Esquire Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ ESQ traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.51. 9,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.79. Esquire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.84.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.90%.

Insider Transactions at Esquire Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esquire Financial

In related news, Director Selig Zises sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $598,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,033 shares in the company, valued at $6,730,044.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Esquire Financial by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Esquire Financial by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Esquire Financial by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Esquire Financial by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Esquire Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Esquire Financial from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Esquire Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

