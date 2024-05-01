Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 29,722 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,722 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $201,000.

NYSEARCA:CGUS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.11. 439,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,977. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.95.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

