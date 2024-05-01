Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 227,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,949,000 after buying an additional 11,501 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.08.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.85 and its 200 day moving average is $170.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.20%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.