Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 4,223 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,413. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $84.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.56.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

