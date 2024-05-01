Essex Financial Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,977,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.14. 1,113,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,855. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.37. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $46.73 and a 52-week high of $60.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

