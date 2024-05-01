Essex Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 592,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned 2.38% of Blue Foundry Bancorp worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLFY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %

Blue Foundry Bancorp stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,739. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $209.87 million, a P/E ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

