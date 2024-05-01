Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $323.49. 600,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,467. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.21 and a 200 day moving average of $308.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $241.41 and a fifty-two week high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

