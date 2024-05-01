Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.19. 216,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,874. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $123.43. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

