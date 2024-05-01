Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $3.81 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,564 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $104.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,817,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,476. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.70. The company has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

