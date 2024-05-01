Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

USMV traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.45. 2,320,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.