Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 47 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,672 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $235.97. 693,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,840. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $190.71 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

