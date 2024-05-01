Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,063 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 428.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.75. 149,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,205. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $131.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

