Ethereum Hits One Day Trading Volume of $19.91 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $361.83 billion and approximately $19.91 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $2,964.38 or 0.05118284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00057140 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022560 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00012097 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00014944 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,059,899 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

