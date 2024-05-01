Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Short Interest Update

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,810,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the March 31st total of 9,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eventbrite has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eventbrite

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eventbrite

In other Eventbrite news, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,271.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Eventbrite by 217.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

EB traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,992. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The company has a market cap of $546.53 million, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 2.51.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $87.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.45 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Further Reading

