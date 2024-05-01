Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.17

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 226635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.
Evotec Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58.
About Evotec
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Evotec
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.