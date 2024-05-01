Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.17

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 226635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Evotec Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58.

About Evotec

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

