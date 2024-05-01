Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Farmland Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 47.1% annually over the last three years. Farmland Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 600.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Farmland Partners to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.

Shares of FPI stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.13. 469,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,880. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $535.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.75.

FPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

