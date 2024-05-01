Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Short Interest Up 12.8% in April

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,490,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the March 31st total of 10,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.94. 7,632,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,900,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29. Fastly has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Fastly had a negative net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fastly from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Fastly from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $551,031.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,050,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,406,024.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fastly news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 50,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $815,891.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,064,989.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $551,031.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,050,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,406,024.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,201 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,402 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastly by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,924,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,051,000 after acquiring an additional 192,076 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Fastly by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,627,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,057,000 after buying an additional 778,677 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,586,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,443,000 after acquiring an additional 998,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,906,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after acquiring an additional 162,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fastly by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,325,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,598,000 after acquiring an additional 166,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

