Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.10)-($0.06) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $130-$134 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.39 million. Fastly also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.12)-($0.06) EPS.
Fastly Stock Up 2.2 %
FSLY stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,575,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,927. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29. Fastly has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.22.
Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Richard Devon Daniels sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $98,317.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,592.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fastly news, Director Richard Devon Daniels sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $98,317.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,328 shares in the company, valued at $434,592.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 50,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $815,891.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,348 shares in the company, valued at $22,064,989.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,201 shares of company stock worth $3,160,402 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Fastly Company Profile
Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fastly
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.