Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.10)-($0.06) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $130-$134 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.39 million. Fastly also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.12)-($0.06) EPS.

FSLY stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,575,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,927. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29. Fastly has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Fastly from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fastly from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Fastly from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Fastly from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.56.

In related news, Director Richard Devon Daniels sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $98,317.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,592.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fastly news, Director Richard Devon Daniels sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $98,317.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,328 shares in the company, valued at $434,592.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 50,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $815,891.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,348 shares in the company, valued at $22,064,989.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,201 shares of company stock worth $3,160,402 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

