Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.12)-($0.06) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $555-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.72 million. Fastly also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.10)-($0.06) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fastly from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Fastly from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fastly from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.56.

Fastly stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.93. 5,575,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,927. Fastly has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.25 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $97,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 632,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,225,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 3,327 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $46,345.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,040,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,137,798.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,486 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $97,318.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 632,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,225,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,201 shares of company stock worth $3,160,402 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

