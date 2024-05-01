FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH) Declares €1.00 Dividend

FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of €1.00 ($1.08) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
FBD Stock Performance
Shares of FBH stock opened at GBX 14 ($0.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £5.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.44. FBD has a 52 week low of GBX 10.90 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 14.30 ($0.18). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.09.
FBD Company Profile
