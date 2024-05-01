FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH) Declares €1.00 Dividend

FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of €1.00 ($1.08) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

FBD Stock Performance

Shares of FBH stock opened at GBX 14 ($0.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £5.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.44. FBD has a 52 week low of GBX 10.90 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 14.30 ($0.18). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.09.

FBD Company Profile

FBD Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting of general insurance to farmers, private individuals, and business owners in Ireland. The company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Financial Services, and Other Group Activities. It offers motor, property, liability and personal accident, home, travel, life and pension, business, farm, and business insurance products.

