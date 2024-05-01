Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Announces Earnings Results

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Signal updated its FY24 guidance to $2.95-3.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.950-3.150 EPS.

Federal Signal Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FSS traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,247. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.21. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $88.47. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 18.68%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

